Man caught growing 700 cannabis plants has hearing to claw back cash adjourned

Norwich Crown Court sign. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A man found growing around 700 cannabis plants in an outbuilding, near Swaffham, has had his hearing to claw back cash adjourned.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Charles Nichols, 67, was sentenced to 24 months jail suspended for two years for production of cannabis and illegally abstracting electricity between January 2017 and February 2018, after police raided his home in Houghton Lane, North Pickenham.

You may also want to watch:

Norwich Crown Court heard the raid on February 7, last year, was carried out after a police drone found a large amount of heat coming from a shed.

Officers discovered a sophisticated set up with hydroponic equipment and a total of 693 plants together with herbal cannabis and Nichols claimed he was growing the drug for cannabis oil for his personal health reasons

Nichols was back in court on Monday for a proceeds of crime hearing but it was adjourned until January 14.