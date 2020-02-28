Search

Advanced search

Pensioner grew almost 700 cannabis plants for chronic pain

PUBLISHED: 06:00 01 March 2020

Breckland Police found more than 700 cannabis plants in an outbuilding in Houghton Lane, North Pickenham. Photo: Breckland Police

Breckland Police found more than 700 cannabis plants in an outbuilding in Houghton Lane, North Pickenham. Photo: Breckland Police

Breckland Police

A pensioner who grew almost 700 cannabis plants to treat chronic pain has been ordered to pay back £3,000 which he had "scrimped" to save, a court heard.

Charles Nichols, 67, was found growing the cannabis when police raided his home in Houghton Lane, North Pickenham, in February, last year, after a police drone found a large amount of heat coming from a shed.

Norwich Crown Court heard the shed contained a sophisticated set up with hydroponic equipment, lights and 693 plants, together with herbal cannabis in bags.

Nichols said that he had been growing the cannabis for personal health reasons and wanted to "self-medicate" against the pain he was suffering.

He was given a 24 month suspended jail sentence in September, last year, after he admitted production of cannabis and illegally abstracting electricity between January 2017 and February 2018.

Nichols was back in court for a proceeds of crime hearing on Friday to claw back some of the cash from the cannabis production.

Emma Reed, for Nichols, said there was no financial gain with the cannabis he had grown.

She said that he had no assets apart from the house he shared with his wife, and said the couple lived mainly on their pension with some help from their children.

You may also want to watch:

She said the case had been difficult for the couple and said: "It has already had an enormous toll on them.

Miss Reed said Nichols had grown the cannabis because of the chronic pain he suffered.

She said his health was still not good and said: "His health is not getting any better and is getting worse."

Miss Reed said: "The only asset he has is his family home which he has lived in for 30 years."

She said the family home had no connection with the cannabis production.

After hearing that Nichols was of limited means with his only asset being the home he shared with his wife, Judge Stephen Holt agreed to make the order for £3000.

He said that Nichols would have to serve two months in default of not paying the money.

Making the order Judge Holt said that he had seen letters from Nichols GP and accepted his health was fragile. He added: "The £3000 is cash they have saved up. They must have scrimped and saved to get that amount."

Most Read

‘Absolute chaos’ - Parking rows sparks fights on estate

Parking in Hampden View in Costessey has sparked safety concerns. Picture: Ruth Lawes

300 homes on historic council estate could be bulldozed in £113m revamp

Great Yarmouth's Middlegate estate is in line for a multi-million pound transformation Picture: Liz Coates

Historic town pub re-opens specialising in steaks and grazing plates

The Wenns Chop and Ale House KIngs Lynn General manager Paul Turner Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

231-year-old pub spared demolition

Broadland District Council have rejected plans to demolsih The Griffin pub in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Google

Row over bid to build 600 homes across Norfolk

Almost 140 homes are due to be built in Acle under the Repton Homes scheme. Picture: Google Maps.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Person dies at Norwich Railway Station

Platforms at Norwich Railway Station were cordoned off after the teenager's death. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Teenager, 17, revealed to have died in electrocution tragedy at railway station

Platforms at Norwich Railway Station were cordoned off after the teenager's death. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Fish and chip reopens after coronavirus advice

Lam’s Fish and Chip Shop in North Walsham. Picture: Google StreetView

TV star to join lifesaving event at Norwich’s Castle Quarter

Alex Walkinshaw, who plays Fletch in Holby City, will be at the cardio-pulmonary resuscitation and defibrillation session at Castle Quarter in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Accident Rescue Service. Picture: BBC/Kieron McCarron

Pupil told to self-isolate after falling ill following ski trip amid coronavirus fears

Headteacher Andy Johnson at Springwood High School, where three students have been sent home and one told to self-isolate as a precautionary measure Picture: Ian Burt

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

300 homes on historic council estate could be bulldozed in £113m revamp

Great Yarmouth's Middlegate estate is in line for a multi-million pound transformation Picture: Liz Coates

‘Absolute chaos’ - Parking rows sparks fights on estate

Parking in Hampden View in Costessey has sparked safety concerns. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Warning after reports of dogs being poisoned at Mousehold Heath

A warning has been issued after reports dogs have been poisoned at Mousehold Heath. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Emergency services called to gas leak report

Checks were made in Newbegin Road in Norwich after gas leak reports. Pic: Google Street View

No holidays, Starbucks or nights out - How young couple got on housing ladder

Emily McGregor and Ian Rayner A young couple who have managed to buy their own home and the sacrifices they've had to make to save, North Walsham Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN
Drive 24