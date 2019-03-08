Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

‘Why has someone drawn over the sign’: Heartbreak after charity shop sign vandalised

PUBLISHED: 14:48 11 March 2019

Layla pictured outside of the new charity store in Beccles. Picture: Contributed by the Cystic Fibrosis Trust,

Layla pictured outside of the new charity store in Beccles. Picture: Contributed by the Cystic Fibrosis Trust,

Archant

A woman has described her heartbreak after a charity shop dedicated to her late mother was vandalised, just hours after the store was opened to the public.

The sign on the alleyway near New Look was vandalised just hours after the store opening. Pictue: Contributed by Jade Dickerson.The sign on the alleyway near New Look was vandalised just hours after the store opening. Pictue: Contributed by Jade Dickerson.

Jade Dickerson, from Beccles, was disappointed to see the Nanny Julies sign taken to with black spray paint on Saturday morning.

The mother-of-two said: “I was taking my little girl to dancing lessons and we noticed that the sign, which was in the alleyway next to New Look, had been spray painted.”

“It was when my little girl said ‘why has someone drawn over the sign?’, I didn’t know what to say.”

Nanny Julies was opened last Friday, March 8, by her daughter Layla, who was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at birth.

Five-year-old Layla pictured with her late grandmother, Julie Dickerson. Picture: Contributed by Dickerson familyFive-year-old Layla pictured with her late grandmother, Julie Dickerson. Picture: Contributed by Dickerson family

The charity shop, on Hungate in Beccles, is lovingly named after David Dickerson’s late wife and grandmother to Layla, Julie.

“We have worked really hard to set up for my mum who passed away and for my daughter who has cystic fibrosis. We are so grateful to everyone who has supported us, but just so upset that someone has done this as this is so close to our heart,” she said.

“We named it Nanny Julie because that is what my little girl called her. Layla was very close to her grandmother and they absolutely adored each other.

“She would be so proud of her and how she copes every day - her wish was that a cure could be found and we feel this is the perfect way to keep her memory alive.

The 28-year-old thanked the community for their support after she was flooded with advice on how to remove the black paint.

“We have been lucky because so many people offered to help to clean it,” she said.

On Friday, five-year-old Layla cut the ribbon to open the charity store.

“It was brilliant, so many people came the turnout was amazing,” Miss Dickerson said.

According to the Cystic Fibrosis Trust, the illness is an inherited disease caused by a faulty gene which controls the movement of salt and water in and out of cells, so the lungs and digestive system become clogged with mucus.

Most Read

Woman punched in the face in car park

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault on Friday, March 8 in Bridge Street Car Park, Fakenham. Picture: Google

Flight from Norwich Airport cancelled

A KLM flight from Norwich Airport to Amsterdam was cancelled on Monday. Picture: ARCHANT

Distress as residents told they must give up their pets or face legal action

Clevedon House, Cromer, residents Esme Gubbins, 56, with her daughter, Salima, 14, and their pet dog, Eddy. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Norfolk fish and chips shop named one of best in country

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

Norfolk firm finds £40.2m debt hole in finances

Kier has found a huge hole in its finances revealing a further £40.2m of debt. Photo: Steve Adams

Most Read

Woman punched in the face in car park

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault on Friday, March 8 in Bridge Street Car Park, Fakenham. Picture: Google

Flight from Norwich Airport cancelled

A KLM flight from Norwich Airport to Amsterdam was cancelled on Monday. Picture: ARCHANT

Distress as residents told they must give up their pets or face legal action

Clevedon House, Cromer, residents Esme Gubbins, 56, with her daughter, Salima, 14, and their pet dog, Eddy. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Norfolk fish and chips shop named one of best in country

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

Norfolk firm finds £40.2m debt hole in finances

Kier has found a huge hole in its finances revealing a further £40.2m of debt. Photo: Steve Adams

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk fish and chips shop named one of best in country

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

Woman punched in the face in car park

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault on Friday, March 8 in Bridge Street Car Park, Fakenham. Picture: Google

WATCH: Police called to McDonald’s following threat to stab woman

Norfolk Police lead away a man from McDonalds on the Haymarket in Norwich

Norfolk on a stick: Maritime heritage honoured in seaside village’s sign

The village sign of Burnham Overy Staithe on the north Norfolk coast. Picture: DR ANDREW TULLETT

We need to get the message out there - people are struggling, say family of construction worker found dead at site

Kieran Hubbard and his baby son Jacob Picture courtesy of the Hubbard family
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists