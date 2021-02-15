News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Charges dropped against farm boss over otter and water vole sites

person

Christine Cunningham

Published: 7:35 PM February 15, 2021   
Paul Rackham has appeared in court charged with a number of environmental offences Photo: S

Charges have been dropped against director Paul Rackham(senior) - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2015

Charges against a director of a farming company accused of destroying otter and water vole shelters and breeding sites have been dropped.

Paul Rackham senior, 84, of Manor Farm, Bridgham, had been facing two counts of damaging/destroying otter and water, vole shelters at Diss between October 1 2018 and December 31, 2018.

He also faced a charge of damaging/destroying a breeding site of a protected European species, a water vole and otter, between the same dates.

At a hearing at Norwich Magistrates Court on Monday, prosecutor Rebecca Vanstone said that the prosecution had decided to withdraw all the charges against Mr Rackham senior.

The company Paul Rackham Ltd  also had charges withdrawn against it including a charge of felling growing trees without a licence.

The company still faces three charges which includes a charge of acting in contravention of an environmental permit on or before February 13 2019  at Lodge Farm Estate, Gasthorpe, near Diss,

It also faces a charge of damaging/destroying an animal shelter used by a water vole and damaging/destroying a breeding site  of a European protected species. 

Most Read

  1. 1 The areas of Norfolk recording almost no new Covid cases
  2. 2 Heaven and Hell: Susie Fowler-Watt and Alex Dunlop
  3. 3 Covid rates tumble across Norfolk as lockdown easing mooted
  1. 4 Restaurateur says farewell to town's landmark bistro after 40 years
  2. 5 Burst main could leave people without water all day
  3. 6 Drivers capture 'beautiful' icicle tree in village
  4. 7 'Much loved' Lowestoft firefighter dies after night shift
  5. 8 Hungry bird of prey spotted tucking into goat near Norwich
  6. 9 Wanted man found hiding in girlfriend's cupboard on Valentine's Day
  7. 10 Long waits in 'freezing' conditions reported at Norwich vaccine centre

District judge Shanta Deonarine heard further legal arguments from both the prosecution and defence and is due to make a further ruling in the case at Great Yarmouth magistrates court on March 16.




Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A screenshot from the video which contributed to Norwich bar Bedfords' licence review.

Video

Watch: The Covid breach that landed city bar with review

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
The Ringland Estate. Pic: Savills.

'Spectacular' country estate in Norfolk sold

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Work on the new Aldi store on Hall Road almost completed. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Shopper frustrated by 'contradictory' parking charge letter

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Bins in snow

Council publishes revised bin collection timetable - starting Monday

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon