Man in 50s charged after three people spat at in town centre

PUBLISHED: 11:19 02 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:19 02 July 2020

A man in his 50s has been charged after three people were spat at in Diss town centre. Picture: Archant

Archant

A man has been charged with assault after three people were spat at in the centre of a Norfolk town.

Police were called at around 10.45am on Tuesday, June 30, following reports of a man spitting at three members of the public in Market Place, Diss.

Police were called at around 10.45am on Tuesday, June 30, following reports of a man spitting at three members of the public in Market Place, Diss.

Kenneth Wharton, of Meadowside, Blo Norton, has been charged with three counts of assault.

The 54-year-old has been released on police bail to appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, August 25.

