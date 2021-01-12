Three charged with lockdown breach over protest in Norwich park

Published: 4:30 PM January 12, 2021

Three people have been charged with breaking lockdown rules by taking part in an anti-Covid protest involving more than 30 people in a Norwich park.

Keeley Baker, 38, Richard Goldsmith, 44, and Calvin Stroud, 55, were among those taking part in a gathering at Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich, during the second national lockdown, on November 7 last year.

Baker, of Fleming Close, Gorleston, Goldsmith, of Sheep Meadow Close, Norwich, and Stroud, from London, all appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court earlier this month having each been charged with being involved in the holding of a gathering or more than 30 people in a public place in contravention of coronavirus regulations.

The cases of all three were adjourned to February 9 when there will be a chance to enter a plea before city magistrates.

A fourth defendant, Gary Worton, 60, of Longfield Way, Lowestoft, had also been charged with the same offence although the matter was later withdrawn as he had received a fixed penalty notice.

They are the latest people to have appeared in court in relation to coronavirus regulations breaches.

High profile coronavirus sceptic Piers Corbyn was one of a crowd of about 50 demonstrators at the Haymarket in Gentleman's Walk in Norwich shortly after noon on September 24 last year.

Corbyn, 73, who is the older brother of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on December 1 after being charged with holding or being involved in holding a prohibited gathering of more than 30 people on land in a public outdoor place during the emergency period.

Corbyn, from Greater London, pleaded not guilty during the short hearing.

Appearing alongside Corbyn in the dock was Nigel Utton, 57, who also entered a not guilty plea to the same charge.

Corbyn and Utton, of Britannia Court, Trafalgar Square, Poringland, will both appear for trial at Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court on March 29 and March 30.

Previously, Luke George, 25, from The Walks, Loddon, has been charged with common assault after allegedly coughing at a woman during the event on September 24..

He pleaded not guilty to the charge and will stand trial at Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court on January 19.