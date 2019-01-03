Search

Man with knife challenged with Taser and arrested in Chapelfield Gardens

03 January, 2019 - 13:59
The knife seized from Chapelfield Gardens. Picture: Norfolk Police

Archant

A man has been arrested after being challenged with Taser in Chapelfield Gardens where he was seen retrieving a knife from some bushes.

Chapelfield Gardens. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYChapelfield Gardens. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police were called to the park this afternoon after being told a man had been ejected from a nearby premises, and had been seen to go into some undergrowth and emerge with a blade.

Sgt Mark Shepherd, of the Norwich East Safer Neighbourhood Team, said officers were on scene within two minutes and challenged the man.

“We had a call over the radio that a male had been ejected from a premises nearby, at which point he had gone to some bushes and was seen to recover a knife,” said Sgt Shepherd.

“Officers attended, including one armed with Taser. He was challenged with a red dot and arrested, and the knife has been recovered.”

Sgt Mark Shepherd. Picture: Nick ButcherSgt Mark Shepherd. Picture: Nick Butcher

The man, aged in his 20s, is now in custody at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre.

Sgt Shepherd added: “It was just the red dot used, and a challenge to get to the floor where he has been handcuffed. That was all the force used.”

