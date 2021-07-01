Doors damaged as burglar break into chapel
Published: 11:51 AM July 1, 2021
- Credit: Google
The doors of a chapel were damaged in a daylight burglary.
At least one burglar broke into the chapel in Stone Road, Mattishall on Monday, June 14.
It happened sometime between 7.30pm and 9pm.
No items were taken, but the doors were damaged when the criminal(s) forced entry.
Anyone with information, or those who may hold dashcam footage from the area at the time are asked to contact PC Luke Ebbage at Dereham Police Station on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/42072/21.
You may also want to watch:
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk 'three weeks from 3rd Covid wave', expert warns
- 2 'He turned blue' - Boy, 9, saved after choking on travel sweet
- 3 Six arrested over puppy sales and money laundering
- 4 Canaries' striker set for FC Porto move
- 5 Teacher accuses parking firm and bailiffs of bullying over £250 charge
- 6 Fan park crowd told: 'Sit down or we’ll turn off big screen'
- 7 Rod Stewart backing £3.4m scheme to rebuild East Anglian 'railway icon'
- 8 Boat owners hit out at 'stupid' pranksters
- 9 'Very high risk' paedophile used hidden devices to groom 12-year-old
- 10 Family's joy as crack addicts are finally locked out of their building