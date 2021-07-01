News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Doors damaged as burglar break into chapel

Daniel Moxon

Published: 11:51 AM July 1, 2021   
Stone Road in Mattishall.

Stone Road in Mattishall.

The doors of a chapel were damaged in a daylight burglary.

At least one burglar broke into the chapel in Stone Road, Mattishall on Monday, June 14.

It happened sometime between 7.30pm and 9pm.

No items were taken, but the doors were damaged when the criminal(s) forced entry.

Anyone with information, or those who may hold dashcam footage from the area at the time are asked to contact PC Luke Ebbage at Dereham Police Station on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/42072/21.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

