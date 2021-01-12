Woman faces trial for causing deaths of Norfolk couple

Published: 12:01 PM January 12, 2021

Andrew and Jean Crawford who were killed in a crash on the A1075 at Hockham. PIC: Norfolk Police. - Credit: Archant

A woman is to stand trial accused of causing the deaths of a husband and wife in a road crash in Norfolk.

Andrew and Jean Crawford died on Wednesday, August 28 last year, after the white Kia Rio car they were travelling in was involved in a collision with a Peugeot 206 on the A1075 at Great Hockham.

Mr Crawford, 72, the driver, died at the scene, while Mrs Crawford, 74, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, (NNUH) and died of her injuries.

Chantelle Miller, 32, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday (January 12) having been charged with two counts of causing death by careless driving and two counts of being unlicensed at the time.

The couple, both former slaughterhouse workers, lived in Watton.

Miller, from London, entered not guilty pleas to all four charges and will stand trial on August 9.

A pre-trial review is expected to take place on July 27.

A tribute to the couple from their family released through Norfolk Police said they would be "sadly missed by all who knew them".



