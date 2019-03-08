Chance to recognise Norfolk's finest as NOSCAs 2019 launched

NOSCAS 2018 winners on stage: PIC: Peter Walsh Archant

It is that time of year when Norfolk's chief constable has invited the public to join him in recognising people who put themselves in harm's way and go above and beyond in their service to the community.

Chief Constable Simon Bailey at NOSCAS 2018. PIC: Neil Perry Chief Constable Simon Bailey at NOSCAS 2018. PIC: Neil Perry

The 12th Norfolk Safer Community Awards (NOSCAs) celebrates the valuable contribution police officers, staff and the local communities make in helping to keep Norfolk a safe place to live, work and visit in the true spirit of policing.

Launching the awards, Chief Constable Simon Bailey said: "The NOSCAs celebrations are a truly important part of our culture.

"It's a real opportunity for me to say thank you to the officers, staff and members of the public who support and serve our communities tirelessly with transparency and integrity.

"I always say that our greatest asset is our staff and this annual event has come to be recognised as a showcase for those people who go that extra mile. Not only do we celebrate the success of our colleagues but also those in our local communities, who through their actions and words show how much they value the people and the areas in which they live and work."

NOSCAS 2018 winners: PIC: Supplied by Norfolk Police. NOSCAS 2018 winners: PIC: Supplied by Norfolk Police.

Appreciation can be shown by voting for them in categories that range from Community Officer of the Year (nominated by district commanders within the force), the John (Cecil) Mason Volunteer of the Year, Young Citizen(s) of the Year and Community Citizen(s) of the Year.

We are once again supporting the awards and will be inviting members of the public to vote in the police officer of the year and special constable of the year categories through voting forms in both the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News.

As part of the awards Mr Bailey will also choose recipients for the Special Recognition Award and acknowledging officers and staff with a Bravery Award, which recognises outstanding courage in the line of duty.

In addition, followers of Norfolk Constabulary's Facebook page will once again be asked to vote for the Police Dog of the Year.

Voting closes on July 31. The winners and runners-up will be invited to the special awards evening at the Holiday Inn, Cromer Road, Norwich on October 10.

Log onto www.noscas.co.uk/ for more details about the awards, entry criteria and online nomination forms for all categories.