Chance to raise crime concerns at police meeting in Hellesdon
PUBLISHED: 07:57 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 07:57 16 July 2019
People are being given the chance to raise crime concerns at a meeting this week.
A Safer Neighbourhood Action Panel meeting for Hellesdon, Horsford, Spixworth and St Faiths will be held at the council offices on Wood View Road, Hellesdon on Wednesday (July 17).
The meeting, which takes place at 7pm, gives people the chance to raise any concerns about crime they might have and also look to discuss priorities for the neighbourhood.
A current priority for the area is supporting Community Speed Watch and tackling speeding across all parishes
To contact your Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) call 101.
