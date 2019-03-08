Chance to raise crime concerns at police meeting in Hellesdon

People will have the chance to raise crime concerns at a police meeting in Hellesdon. Picture: Neil Perry Archant

People are being given the chance to raise crime concerns at a meeting this week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A Safer Neighbourhood Action Panel meeting for Hellesdon, Horsford, Spixworth and St Faiths will be held at the council offices on Wood View Road, Hellesdon on Wednesday (July 17).

You may also want to watch:

The meeting, which takes place at 7pm, gives people the chance to raise any concerns about crime they might have and also look to discuss priorities for the neighbourhood.

A current priority for the area is supporting Community Speed Watch and tackling speeding across all parishes

To contact your Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) call 101.