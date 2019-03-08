Chance for people in Norwich to influence crime-fighting priorities

People have a chance to influence crime-fighting priorities. Picture: Archant

People living in the Norwich are being invited to have their say on crime at a meeting next month.

The Norwich East Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) will be holding its next Safer Neighbourhood Action Panel (SNAP) meeting on May 3 at Norwich Baptist Church on Duke Street.

The meeting starts at 6.30pm and people have been urged to come along and have their say on crime issues in the area.

There will be a chance to influence policing priorities in the area.

The current policing priority is anti-social behaviour around Gentleman's Walk and London Street areas.

Meanwhile people living in the Taverham and Drayton areas will be able to attend a SNAP meeting at Ringland Village Hall on May 29 from 7pm.

The current priority in that area is ant-social behaviour and drugs misuse in Longdale, Sandy Lane and Hinks Meadow.