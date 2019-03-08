Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Chance for people in Norwich to influence crime-fighting priorities

PUBLISHED: 19:27 16 April 2019 | UPDATED: 19:27 16 April 2019

People have a chance to influence crime-fighting priorities. Picture: Archant

People have a chance to influence crime-fighting priorities. Picture: Archant

People living in the Norwich are being invited to have their say on crime at a meeting next month.

The Norwich East Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) will be holding its next Safer Neighbourhood Action Panel (SNAP) meeting on May 3 at Norwich Baptist Church on Duke Street.

The meeting starts at 6.30pm and people have been urged to come along and have their say on crime issues in the area.

There will be a chance to influence policing priorities in the area.

The current policing priority is anti-social behaviour around Gentleman's Walk and London Street areas.

Meanwhile people living in the Taverham and Drayton areas will be able to attend a SNAP meeting at Ringland Village Hall on May 29 from 7pm.

The current priority in that area is ant-social behaviour and drugs misuse in Longdale, Sandy Lane and Hinks Meadow.

Most Read

Woman hurt in crash with Prince Philip could lose licence

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash Picture: Archant

Embattled building firm goes into liquidation owing £100,000

Imogen Ashwin has been living in a caravan since May after her builder walked out on the renovation of her home. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Four-year ban for chip shop owner’s second drink-driving offence

David Wardas, who runs Halesworth Fish and Chips, in London Road, has been banned from driving for four years Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Town centre road closed for seven weeks

Rothbury Road in Wymondham will be closed for seven weeks while the pavement is resurfaced. Photo: Google

‘An apology would be nice’ - Couple’s anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Stephen Bailey was left feeling sick after discovering his anniversary plans were ruined. Photo: Archant.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man arrested over firearms offences after road closed in police incident

A police incident on the A146, near Framingham Pigot, has closed the road. Photo: Traffic map

Norfolk man dies in National Diving Centre tragedy

A man from Great Yarmouth has died following an accident at the National Diving and Activity Centre in Gloucestershire. Picture: Google Maps

Horrified mother-of-two finds family cat with both ears cut off in brutal knife attack

Georgina Barnes was horrified to find someone had mutilated her cat, Bubba, with a knife. He came home with both of his ears cut and a deep gash on his back. Picture: Georgina Barnes

Man taken to hospital after crash between car and motorbike

Aylsham Road, which has been closed by a crash. Photo: Staff

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman hurt in crash with Prince Philip could lose licence

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash Picture: Archant

‘An apology would be nice’ - Couple’s anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Stephen Bailey was left feeling sick after discovering his anniversary plans were ruined. Photo: Archant.

Embattled building firm goes into liquidation owing £100,000

Imogen Ashwin has been living in a caravan since May after her builder walked out on the renovation of her home. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Another bank to close in Norwich

TSB in Norwich's Unthank Road. Picture: GoogleMaps

Teenager accused of assault on homeless woman had victim’s blood on jeans and trainers

The alleged assault happened near Great Yarmouth market place. Picture: Joseph Norton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists