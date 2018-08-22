People living in Thorpe St Andrew being urged to have their say on crime

Published: 4:02 PM August 22, 2018 Updated: 9:11 PM October 9, 2020

People living on the outskirts of Norwich are being urged to have their say on crime at a meeting being held in the coming weeks.

A Safer Neighbourhood Action Panel (SNAP) meeting for the Thorpe St Andrew area will be held in at Thorpe Town Hall in Thorpe St Andrew next month.

The meeting, which takes place at 7pm on September 10, will give people the chance to raise any issues or concerns they may have about where they live and speak to panel members made up of representatives from the police, district council and other agencies.

It will also give people the opportunity to set local policing priorities.

Current priorities include:

• Drug Dealing in Thorpe St Andrew and Little Plumstead.

• Anti-social behaviour in Thorpe St Andrew and Salhouse.

• Burglaries in Rackheath and Little Plumstead.

To contact your Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) call police on 101.