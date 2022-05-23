News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Chainsaws, drills and hedge trimmers stolen in farm burglary

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 12:39 PM May 23, 2022
Two farms have been burgled on Geldeston Road in Ellingham near Bungay.

Chainsaws, drills and hedge trimmers were among the items stolen during a burglary at a farm in Norfolk. 

Two farms in Geldeston Road in Ellingham, near Bungay, were broken into between 3.50am and 4am on Sunday, May 22.

Suspects broke padlocks to gain entry to farm buildings at one property where nothing is believed to have been stolen.

At a second location, farm buildings were broken into and items were stolen including drills, chainsaws, hedge trimmers, batteries and charger, lights, and an angle grinder.

