Chainsaws, drills and hedge trimmers stolen in farm burglary

Two farms have been burgled in Geldeston Road in Ellingham near Bungay - Credit: Google Maps

Chainsaws, drills and hedge trimmers were among the items stolen during a burglary at a farm in Norfolk.

Two farms in Geldeston Road in Ellingham, near Bungay, were broken into between 3.50am and 4am on Sunday, May 22.

Suspects broke padlocks to gain entry to farm buildings at one property where nothing is believed to have been stolen.

At a second location, farm buildings were broken into and items were stolen including drills, chainsaws, hedge trimmers, batteries and charger, lights, and an angle grinder.

