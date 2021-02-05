News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Chainsaw among garden tools stolen from van

Mark Boggis

Published: 9:04 PM February 5, 2021   
Garden tools were stolen during a theft from a van parked in Lowestoft.

Garden tools were stolen during a theft from a van parked in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images - Credit: Google Images

A chainsaw and Stihl leaf blower were stolen during a theft from a van, which had been parked in a coastal town.

Police are seeking witnesses after the overnight theft of garden tools from a van parked in Lowestoft.

The van parked in Sotterley Road, Lowestoft, was broken into at sometime between 10.15pm on Monday, February 1, and 6.30am on Tuesday, February 2.

If you have any information about this theft please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/5675/21 via 101.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org 
 


Lowestoft News

