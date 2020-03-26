Search

Chainsaw and strimmer stolen during garage burglary

PUBLISHED: 14:00 26 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:01 26 March 2020

Power tools were stolen in a garage burglary on Cucumber Lane, Weston, near Beccles. Picture: Google Images

Power tools were stolen in a garage burglary on Cucumber Lane, Weston, near Beccles. Picture: Google Images

Archant

A chainsaw was among items stolen after a garage was burgled.

Police are seeking witnesses following a garage burglary in Weston, near Beccles.

With information sought, a police spokesman said: “A detached garage located on Cucumber Lane was entered sometime between 10am on Saturday, March 21 and 3pm on Monday, March 23.

“Three Stihl power tools were stolen – a strimmer, a chainsaw and a hedge trimmer.

“Can you help?”

If you noticed any unusual activity nearby or have any information please contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/17787/20.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers – 100 per cent anonymously – on 0800 555 111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Security advice is available via www.suffolk.police.uk/…/…/shedandgaragesecurity1.pdf or via www.suffolk.police.uk/…/files/powertoolsecurity1.pdf

