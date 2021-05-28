Video shows man spraying swastika on synagogue

Video

Published: 2:32 PM May 28, 2021 Updated: 2:46 PM May 28, 2021

This is the shocking moment a man spray-painted a swastika and obscene language on the door of a city synagogue.

CCTV of the moment a man daubed a swastika on a Norwich synagogue - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Two weeks ago, members of the Adat Yeshua Messianic Synagogue on Essex Street in Norwich arrived for morning prayer to find the symbol of Nazi Germany daubed on its door, along with an antisemitic slur.

Rabbi Binyamin Sheldrake outside the synagogue on Essex Street in Norwich - Credit: David Hannant

Earlier this week, still images of the CCTV footage were released by Norfolk Constabulary in a bid to identify the person responsible for the hate crime.

And now, in efforts to further aid the investigation, the footage itself can be revealed.

Graffiti daubed on the side of the Essex Street synagogue. Some content has been censored. - Credit: Adat Yeshua Messianic Synagogue

It shows a man dressed in a camouflage hoodie with a dark hat and face covering approach the religious building and carry out the act, before walking off in the direction of Rupert Street. It happened at 12.26am on Friday, May 14.

Anybody who may recognise the man in the video is encouraged to contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101.