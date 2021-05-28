Video
Video shows man spraying swastika on synagogue
This is the shocking moment a man spray-painted a swastika and obscene language on the door of a city synagogue.
Two weeks ago, members of the Adat Yeshua Messianic Synagogue on Essex Street in Norwich arrived for morning prayer to find the symbol of Nazi Germany daubed on its door, along with an antisemitic slur.
Earlier this week, still images of the CCTV footage were released by Norfolk Constabulary in a bid to identify the person responsible for the hate crime.
And now, in efforts to further aid the investigation, the footage itself can be revealed.
It shows a man dressed in a camouflage hoodie with a dark hat and face covering approach the religious building and carry out the act, before walking off in the direction of Rupert Street. It happened at 12.26am on Friday, May 14.
Anybody who may recognise the man in the video is encouraged to contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101.