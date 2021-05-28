News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Video

Video shows man spraying swastika on synagogue

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 2:32 PM May 28, 2021    Updated: 2:46 PM May 28, 2021

This is the shocking moment a man spray-painted a swastika and obscene language on the door of a city synagogue.

 CCTV of the moment a man daubed a swastika on a Norwich synagogue

CCTV of the moment a man daubed a swastika on a Norwich synagogue - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Two weeks ago, members of the Adat Yeshua Messianic Synagogue on Essex Street in Norwich arrived for morning prayer to find the symbol of Nazi Germany daubed on its door, along with an antisemitic slur.

Rabbi Binyamin Sheldrake outside the synagogue on Essex Street in Norwich

Rabbi Binyamin Sheldrake outside the synagogue on Essex Street in Norwich - Credit: David Hannant

Earlier this week, still images of the CCTV footage were released by Norfolk Constabulary in a bid to identify the person responsible for the hate crime.

And now, in efforts to further aid the investigation, the footage itself can be revealed.

Graffiti daubed on the side of the Essex Street synagogue. Some content has been censored. 

Graffiti daubed on the side of the Essex Street synagogue. Some content has been censored. - Credit: Adat Yeshua Messianic Synagogue

It shows a man dressed in a camouflage hoodie with a dark hat and face covering approach the religious building and carry out the act, before walking off in the direction of Rupert Street. It happened at 12.26am on Friday, May 14.

Anybody who may recognise the man in the video is encouraged to contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101.

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Former Cantley Primary School and Horning Primary School headteacher Chris Aitken. 

‘Dishonest’ Norfolk headteacher changed pupils’ test results

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
GENERIC M&S / Marks and Spencer store, Norwich. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

M&S confirms 30 shops to shut amid £201m losses

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Wrecked month old Tesla Model 3 following accident

Video

Dashcam: £50,000 Tesla crushed by concrete blocks falling from lorry

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
quad bikes

Norfolk Live | Video

'Heart breaking blow' as quad bikers flatten nests on Springwatch beach

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon