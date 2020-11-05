Video

Do you recognise man stealing from a derelict pub?

Do you recognise the man pictured here, and in the video below? Photo: Norfolk Police Archant

People are being asked to help identify a man who broke into a derelict coastal pub and stole two wooden barrels and a hard drive.

On September 11, the man burgled the abandoned Suspension Bridge pub on Bridge Road in Great Yarmouth just before 10pm.

Police have obtained CCTV footage which shows the culprit pushing one of barrels out of the door before returning to have a final look around.

They are keen to hear from anyone who may recognise the man pictured.

Those with information should contact PC Richard Bennett at Op Solve on 101, quoting reference number 36/65179/20.