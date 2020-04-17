Video

WATCH: CCTV footage shows burglar raiding vape shop

CCTV footage shows a burglar raiding cabinets at SkyLoft vape shop in Thetford. Picture: Louis Debenham Archant

The owner of a popular vape shop has vowed to come back stronger after dozens of items were stolen in an overnight burglary.

CCTV captured a man breaking into SkyLoft, on Guildhall Street, Thetford, just after 3am on Wednesday (April 15) morning.

Footage viewed more than 15,000 times on social media shows the man frantically raiding glass cabinets and loading a shopping bag full of vaping paraphernalia.

Police and SkyLoft’s owner, Louis Debenham, only became aware of the break-in several hours later when a member of the public noticed a door into the premises had been left wide open and the glass smashed.

“Initially I was in complete shock and for the whole day I struggled to process what had happened,” said Mr Debenham, 28. “It’s one of those things you think will never happen to you - until it does.

“We have got a great security system but, if someone really wants to get in, they will. Unfortunately, because of the time of night, no one was around when the alarm went off.

“We obviously hope the person responsible can be caught, but I’m not holding out too much hope. There’s not too much to go on given he was wearing gloves and tights on his head.”

SkyLoft opened its doors back in 2018, becoming Thetford’s very first vape shop in the process.

As similar stores come and go, it has managed to amass a loyal base of customers who, according to Mr Debenham, always come to the fore when it really matters.

“Since first posting the video, the community has absolutely blown me away with their response,” he added. “There are a lot of people that really care about the shop, so hopefully something good can come of this.

“There’s a never a good time to be burgled but this is as bad a time as any. I’m trying to find a silver lining and at the moment it’s our community.

“We will bounce back, there is no doubt about that.”

Norfolk Constabulary has meanwhile confirmed the burglary is being investigated.

A spokesman said: “Police received a report of an incident in which a business premise on Guildhall Street, Thetford, had been burgled on Wednesday, April 15.

“Officers are investigating the incident and enquiries are ongoing.”