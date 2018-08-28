Search

Advanced search

CCTV shows man wanted in connection with burglary in Martham

PUBLISHED: 10:13 13 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:53 13 November 2018

CCTV footage shows man wanted in connection with Martham burglary. Picture: Norfolk Police

CCTV footage shows man wanted in connection with Martham burglary. Picture: Norfolk Police

Archant

CCTV footage shows a man who is wanted in connection with a burglary in Martham which saw a suspect attempt to steal a quad bike.

CCTV footage shows man wanted in connection with Martham burglary. Picture: Norfolk PoliceCCTV footage shows man wanted in connection with Martham burglary. Picture: Norfolk Police

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said the burglary happened in Cess Road between 8pm on Wednesday October 24 and 7.30am on Thursday October 25.

Suspects entered an outbuilding and attempted to steal a quad bike.

CCTV footage shows man wanted in connection with Martham burglary. Picture: Norfolk PoliceCCTV footage shows man wanted in connection with Martham burglary. Picture: Norfolk Police

Officers have now released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone who may be able to identify the man, or anyone with information, should contact PC Chris Martin at Great Yarmouth Police Station on 101 quoting reference 36/66853/18.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Landlord wanted to kick out tenants who moaned about squalid city flats

The mould inside the flats at St Faith's Lane, Norwich. Photo: Archant

Before and after: take a look at the renovation of this Golden Triangle Victorian terraced house, now for sale

Chester street, for sale. Pic: www.brown-co.com

Broken-down lorry causing delays on Norfolk road

Queues on the A11 after a lorry broke down. Photo: @ThickthornRound

Pub near Norwich reopens after £250,000 revamp

The Chestnut Tree, on Reepham Road in Hellesdon. Photo: Ei Publican Partnerships

Tampa Tour: Plenty for Canaries to smile about as Florida break begins

Norwich City were greeted at Tampa International Airport by cheersleaders from local ice hockey team the Tampa Bay Lightning Picture: Archant

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Cancer patients could be forced to travel 40 miles for surgery - two months after being told they would not have to

Queen Elizabeth Hospital chief executive Jon Green. Photo: QEH

Landlord wanted to kick out tenants who moaned about squalid city flats

The mould inside the flats at St Faith's Lane, Norwich. Photo: Archant

Poll Who would you like to see back in a Norwich City shirt?

Wayne Rooney is back in the mix for England for one game only Photo: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

‘You don’t expect to be assaulted when you’re helping someone’ - Norfolk officer speaks out about shocking attack

PC Debbie Lawson. PIC: Supplied by PC Debbie Lawson

Festival will see visitors step back to the swinging sixties

Cromer Pier is hosting a 1960s festival in early 2019. To mark the announcement, Yasmine Macklin-Page models vintage clothes, supplied by supplied by Wake Up Little Susie, on a Lambretta supplied by Trevor Bailey and Jason Matthews. Picture: Brad Damms Photography

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast