WATCH: Thieves steal 82-year-old’s mobility scooter the day after it was delivered

The mobility scooter was stolen from right outside Ms Johnson's house while she was inside. PHOTO: Jean Johnson Archant

An 82-year-old is appealing for information after her brand new mobility scooter was stolen in a targeted theft.

The area where Ms Johnson's scooter was stolen from. PHOTO: Google Maps The area where Ms Johnson's scooter was stolen from. PHOTO: Google Maps

The scooter was delivered on Tuesday, March 24, with thieves taking it at around 11pm on Wednesday, March 25.

Jean Johnson, who lives in Huntington Close, Pakefield, Lowestoft, has a walker but relies on mobility scooters to maintain her independence.

She said she was “frustrated” by the act of “cruelty”, and believed the perpetrators must be local.

“When the men delivered the scooter, they wanted to see me ride it round the close and onto the main road by Grayson Avenue to check I was alright using it.

“Then on the Wednesday morning I popped down to the shops nearby. Very few people outside of this small area could have seen me use it.

“Either that, or someone followed the delivery van which brought it here.”

She added: “It was a big van, with a picture of the mobility scooter pasted along the side. The thieves could easily have tailed it and then come back the day after.

“I did hear something suspicious that evening, and so did my neighbour. We went out to have a look but they had left by that point, leaving my scooter cover lying outside my front door.”

Ms Johnson said the mobility scooter was secured under her front window, and that her previous scooter stood there every night for six years without any incident.

She said she did not know how she would get by without it, and was worried that reduced online delivery slots due to the coronavirus lockdown meant she would not be able to get food and supplies.

The video of the men stealing the vehicle was caught on a doorbell camera, which Ms Johnson’s son in Australia was able to see.

Her son Kevin said: “My mum, after spending what little money she had on the scooter, was overjoyed with her new freedom.

“She’s devastated by this and I’m hoping the public can help find these two and get her scooter back.”

Mr Johnson wants anyone who thinks they might have seen anything suspicious to email him on kevinjohnson.ics@gmail.com.

You can also ring the police quoting case number 37-18122-20.