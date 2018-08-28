Search

CCTV released following Norwich sex assault

PUBLISHED: 16:37 30 January 2019

A man police are appealing for help identifying following a sexual assault in Norwich. PIC: Released by Norfolk Police.

Archant

Members of the public have been urged to help identify a man following a sexual assault in Norwich.

Police said the sexual assault happened sometime between 10.30am and 11.30am on Wednesday, January 16 when a woman, aged in her 20s, was touched inappropriately by a man at a bookmakers on St Stephens Street.

Officers have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone who may recognise the man or has any information regarding it should contact PC Darren Taylor at Bethel Street Police Station on 101.

Alternatively people can contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

