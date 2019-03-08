Teenager attacked in nightclub

Norfolk Police want to speak to this man after a teenager was assaulted at the Waterfront nighclub in Norwich in the early hours of Saturday, August 24. Picture: Norfolk Police Norfolk Police

A teenager was injured after an early morning attack in a nightclub.

The 19-year-old man was assaulted inside the Waterfront on King Street, Norwich, between 2am and 2.30am on Saturday, August 24.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said the teenage victim received injuries to his face but no paramedics were called.

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man (pictured above) who they would like to speak to following the incident.

Anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV image, or anyone with information should contact PC Victoria McDowell at Bethel Street police station on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/59121/19.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.