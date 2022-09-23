News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
CCTV released after window smashed and tools stolen in burglary

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 4:08 PM September 23, 2022
Updated: 4:14 PM September 23, 2022
Norfolk police are looking to speak to this man in connection with a burglary in Outwell

Norfolk police are looking to speak to this man in connection with a burglary in Outwell

CCTV footage has been released of a man police want to speak to in connection with a burglary which saw a window smashed and tools stolen.

It happened in Outwell, near King's Lynn, when a property in Church Drove was broken in to between 1.30am and 2.30am on Monday, September 12.

The suspect smashed the glass in the front door window and stole tools.

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the burglary.

Anyone who recognises him or knows of his whereabouts should contact PC James Haslam on 101 or email james.haslam@norfolk.police.uk quoting investigation number 36/69302/22.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

