CCTV image released after cash stolen from produce stall

Owen Sennitt

Published: 4:35 PM September 21, 2022
Updated: 5:06 PM September 21, 2022
Police would like to speak to this woman in connection with the incident - Credit: Norfolk Police

Police are continuing to search for a woman they would like to speak to after cash was stolen from a local produce stall.

The theft happened on Saturday, July 9, at 5.50pm in Sir Williams Lane in Aylsham.

Around £150 in cash was taken from a tin at the stall.

Police believe the woman may have connections in the Lowestoft area of Suffolk.

Anyone who recognises the woman or has any information about the incident should contact Op Solve on 101 quoting the 36/53254/22.

Alternatively, witnesses can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Norfolk Live News
Aylsham News

