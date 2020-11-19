Plea for CCTV and dashcam footage to help catch Post Office armed raider

Long Stratton Post Office. PIC: Peter Walsh. Archant

A detective has issued a plea for dashcam and CCTV footage of the moment a man armed with two knives robbed a Norfolk post office.

Police are still hunting the suspect who jumped over the counter at Long Stratton Post Office before threatening staff and leaving the store, which also houses a One Stop convenience shop, with a quantity of cash.

And now following the raid at the Swan Lane branch, at about 9.30am on Tuesday, November 17 Detective Inspector Chris Burgess has urged people living in the area, or who might have been travelling through the area at the time, to check whether they might have picked up any vital clues.

He said: “I would encourage people in the vicinity to review any dashcam or CCTV they have for between 9am and 9.45am for the day in question that may show anything suspicious.”

Det Insp Burgess said police were still looking for witnesses and had been reviewing CCTV as well as carrying out “lots of local enquiries” to try and identify the perpetrator.

DI Chris Burgess, of Norfolk police, is urging anyone with information on the knifepoint robbery at Long Stratton post office to get in touch. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY DI Chris Burgess, of Norfolk police, is urging anyone with information on the knifepoint robbery at Long Stratton post office to get in touch. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police have described how the suspect jumped over the counter before threatening staff with two knives.

Det Insp Burgess said the three staff members working at the time of the raid were left “understandably distressed” by what happened, although they were not injured.

Long Stratton Post Office and the One Stop shop remain open.

Staff at the branch declined to speak but a Post Office spokesman called on anyone with information to contact police and help police solve the crime.

They said: “The people who run our Post Office branches provide important services to local communities.

“This type of crime is very traumatic for the retailer and we will be supporting the police in their efforts to apprehend those responsible.

“Post Office would urge anyone with information to contact the police or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

Police have issued a description of the suspect wanted in connection with the raid.

He is described as white, aged in his 20s, between 5ft 6 and 5ft 8, and of slight to medium build.

He was wearing dark clothing and a black face covering.

Anyone with information should contact Norwich CID on 101.