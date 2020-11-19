Search

Advanced search

Plea for CCTV and dashcam footage to help catch Post Office armed raider

PUBLISHED: 13:11 19 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:11 19 November 2020

Long Stratton Post Office. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Long Stratton Post Office. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Archant

A detective has issued a plea for dashcam and CCTV footage of the moment a man armed with two knives robbed a Norfolk post office.

Long Stratton Post Office. PIC: Peter Walsh.Long Stratton Post Office. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Police are still hunting the suspect who jumped over the counter at Long Stratton Post Office before threatening staff and leaving the store, which also houses a One Stop convenience shop, with a quantity of cash.

And now following the raid at the Swan Lane branch, at about 9.30am on Tuesday, November 17 Detective Inspector Chris Burgess has urged people living in the area, or who might have been travelling through the area at the time, to check whether they might have picked up any vital clues.

He said: “I would encourage people in the vicinity to review any dashcam or CCTV they have for between 9am and 9.45am for the day in question that may show anything suspicious.”

Det Insp Burgess said police were still looking for witnesses and had been reviewing CCTV as well as carrying out “lots of local enquiries” to try and identify the perpetrator.

DI Chris Burgess, of Norfolk police, is urging anyone with information on the knifepoint robbery at Long Stratton post office to get in touch. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYDI Chris Burgess, of Norfolk police, is urging anyone with information on the knifepoint robbery at Long Stratton post office to get in touch. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police have described how the suspect jumped over the counter before threatening staff with two knives.

Det Insp Burgess said the three staff members working at the time of the raid were left “understandably distressed” by what happened, although they were not injured.

Long Stratton Post Office and the One Stop shop remain open.

Staff at the branch declined to speak but a Post Office spokesman called on anyone with information to contact police and help police solve the crime.

They said: “The people who run our Post Office branches provide important services to local communities.

“This type of crime is very traumatic for the retailer and we will be supporting the police in their efforts to apprehend those responsible.

“Post Office would urge anyone with information to contact the police or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

Police have issued a description of the suspect wanted in connection with the raid.

He is described as white, aged in his 20s, between 5ft 6 and 5ft 8, and of slight to medium build.

He was wearing dark clothing and a black face covering.

Anyone with information should contact Norwich CID on 101.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Four Norfolk schools closed due to Covid-19

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norfolk’s coronavirus infection rate jumps to new high level

The coronavirus infection rate for Norfolk and several of its districts has reached a record high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich couple who duped students out of £220,000 ordered to pay back less than £5,000

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope

Driver seriously hurt after lorry overturns on NDR

Overturned lorry on the NDR Salhouse Rd roundabout. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Probe into ‘lockdown party’ as restaurant and bar alleged to have defied rules

Diamonds, in Upper St Giles in Norwich, is being investigated over an alleged lockdown breach. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

PE teacher banned after getting drunk and showing her breasts at school prom

Former Reepham High School head of PE Katherine Lake who has been banned from teaching by a disciplinary panel. Picture: Matthew Usher

Long queues in city shopping centre to buy PS5 consoles

Queues outside Game in Chantry Place, Norwich, for the new PlayStation 5. Picture: SUBMITTED

Concern at Norfolk Covid case rate increases among over 60s

Public health chiefs are concerned about the growing coronavirus case rate among over 60s in Norfolk. Pic: Dominic Lipinski / PA Images.

Man in 60s fifth patient with coronavirus to die in N&N this week

A man in his 60s with underlying health conditions, who had tested positive for Covid-19, has died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Pic: James Bass.

Plea for CCTV and dashcam footage to help catch Post Office armed raider

Long Stratton Post Office. PIC: Peter Walsh.