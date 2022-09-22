CCTV of potential witnesses to King's Lynn murder released

CCTV footage has been released of people who could have witnessed a murder in King's Lynn in April - Credit: Norfolk police

CCTV images of potential witnesses to a murder that took place in King's Lynn have been released by police who are "putting together the final pieces" of their investigations.

This is the last appeal for the public’s help following the murder of Dace Kalkerte earlier this year.

Detectives have released seven images of people who may have witnessed the incident from cameras in and around the Highgate area of the town overnight on Friday, April 15, and Saturday, April 16.

CCTV footage has been released of people who could have witnessed a murder in King's Lynn in April - Credit: Norfolk police

CCTV footage has been released of people who could have witnessed a murder in King's Lynn in April - Credit: Norfolk police

Ms Kalkerte was found inside a property in Highgate at about 12.30am on Saturday, April 16, with serious injuries.

CCTV footage has been released of people who could have witnessed a murder in King's Lynn in April - Credit: Norfolk police

She died of her injuries and a Home Office post-mortem examination established that her death was a result of stab wounds to the abdomen.

Birute Klicneliene, age 50, of Sir Lewis Street, King’s Lynn, was subsequently charged with her murder.

CCTV footage has been released of people who could have witnessed a murder in King's Lynn in April - Credit: Norfolk police

A trial date has been set for Monday, October 17.

Senior investigating officer, detective inspector Chris Burgess of the Major Investigation Team, said: “These are the last CCTV images we’ve been able to gather from the right location at around the time of the murder, and although they are of poor quality, I’m hoping they may just jog the memory of someone who lives there or regularly walks around the area.

CCTV footage has been released of people who could have witnessed a murder in King's Lynn in April - Credit: Norfolk police

“We’re putting together the final pieces of our enquiries and want to hear from anybody who recognises themselves or someone they know. They may well have witnessed something that may appear to be inconsequential but could be significant to our investigation.”

CCTV footage has been released of people who could have witnessed a murder in King's Lynn in April - Credit: Norfolk police

Anyone with information is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting Op Nevadan.