Police want to speak to this man about a broken BMW windscreen

PUBLISHED: 15:56 18 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:05 18 September 2019

Police have realeased a picture of a man they want to speak to after a car windscreen was smashed Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Police have realeased a picture of a man they want to speak to after a car windscreen was smashed Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Do you know this young man? Police want to speak to him about a car which was damaged.

Officers say the windscreen of a BMW parked in King George V Avenue, King's Lynn, was smashed at around 4.30pm on Saturday, September 7.

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone who recognises the man or who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time stated above is asked to contact PC Lee Cater on 101 quoting investigation number 36/62861/19.

