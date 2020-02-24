Razors worth more than £800 stolen from Boots

A CCTV image of the man police want to speak to Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Archant

Do you know this man? Police want to speak to him about the theft of more than £800 worth of razors.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It follows an incident at Boots in King's Lynn High Street on Thursday, February 20, when razors worth £857.33 were stolen.

Officers are keen to identify the man pictured in the CCTV image who may be able to help with their enquiries.

Hi-end electric razors worth more than £1,200 were stolen from the same store by two different suspects in August.

Anyone with information should contact Sgt Daryl Grief at King's Lynn Police Station on 101 and quote crime reference 36/12625/20.