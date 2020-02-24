Search

Razors worth more than £800 stolen from Boots

PUBLISHED: 10:14 24 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:29 24 February 2020

A CCTV image of the man police want to speak to Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Archant

Do you know this man? Police want to speak to him about the theft of more than £800 worth of razors.

It follows an incident at Boots in King's Lynn High Street on Thursday, February 20, when razors worth £857.33 were stolen.

Officers are keen to identify the man pictured in the CCTV image who may be able to help with their enquiries.

Hi-end electric razors worth more than £1,200 were stolen from the same store by two different suspects in August.

Anyone with information should contact Sgt Daryl Grief at King's Lynn Police Station on 101 and quote crime reference 36/12625/20.

