Police release CCTV of knife-wielding jewellery store robbers

Police have released CCTV images of the men who held staff at knifepoint during an attempted armed robbery in Beccles. Photo: Suffolk Police. Archant

Police have released CCTV images of the men who held two women at knifepoint during an attempted armed robbery at a jewellery store.

At around 4.30pm, on Tuesday, December 28, 2018, two men with their faces covered with scarves rushed into Oliver and J Jewellery, in Blyburgate, Beccles.

They threatened staff with a knife before leaving without taking anything.

A Suffolk Police spokesman said: “If anyone recognises the individuals depicted in the stills they should contact police.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident or saw any suspicious behaviour should contact Suffolk Constabulary on 101, quoting crime reference 37/73095/18.”