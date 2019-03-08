Is this man behind string of shop break-ins?

A one man crime wave is behind a string of burglaries in which small businesses have lost thousands.

Police are trying to trace a man caught walking through King's Lynn on a CCTV camera before three shops were blitzed in the early hours of Sunday.

The raider targeted traders in the town's Purfleet Street, High Street and Norfolk Street, ripping down internal CCTV cameras in two of the premises before going to work.

"He smashed his way in through the door," said one businesswoman, who did not wish to be named, whose premises was broken into on June 9.

"He didn't smash anything else, he didn't break anything inside, he just went in and used an angle grinder to cut open the safe." The woman declined to say how much she had lost in the burglary. She added it was frightening to think the man must have visited her premises to get to know the layout when he was planning the raid.

Police believe the same man broke into a takeaway on Albion Street, on the night of Sunday, June 2 and stole cash.

On the night of Thursday, June 6, the window of a charity shop in Lynn was damaged by a man officers believe was attempting to break in.

Police have confirmed they are linking the raids. The man has escaped with a large but so far undisclosed quantity of cash.

A CCTV image released by detectives shows the man they believe is their suspect walking near a tanning studio, on Purfleet Street, at around the time a nearby business was broken into.

Police say the trader was attacked between 2.35am and 3.15am on Sunday, June 9.

The man - who appears to be in his 30s - is wearing a dark blue hooded, padded jacket and jeans. In one still, he looks at the camera, seemingly unperturbed, as he walks past it with his hands in his pockets.

Lynn's normally bustling High Street and surrounding area would have been deserted, with the last of the town centre Saturday night revellers long gone.

It is not known whether the man was captured on any other cameras, such as the council's town centre CCTV system.

Anyone who recognises the man, or has any information, should call PC Oliver Gilder at Kings Lynn police station on 101.