Police want to trace this man after thousands stolen from business

PUBLISHED: 16:12 18 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:12 18 June 2019

The man police would like to speak to about a burgalry at a business in King's Lynn Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

The man police would like to speak to about a burgalry at a business in King's Lynn Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Do you know this man..? Police want to speak to him about a burglary in King's Lynn.

The man police would like to speak to about a burgalry at a business in King's Lynn Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Officers say a business premise on Purfleet Street, in the town centre, was broken into between approximately 2.35am and 3.15am on Sunday, June 9.

A large quantity of cash was stolen from the premises.

Police have now released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following the incident.

Anyone who may recognise this man, or anyone with information, should contact PC Oliver Gilder at Kings Lynn police station on 101.

