Thieves steal large quantity of cash from man in his 90s

PUBLISHED: 13:36 16 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:44 16 December 2019

Police are appealing for help to identify two men following a theft in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police

Norfolk Police

Police have released a CCTV image of two men suspected of being behind the theft of cash from a man aged in his 90s.

Officers are appealing for help to identify the pair following the theft that occurred in Diss.

The victim had withdrawn a large quantity of cash from a cash machine when the incident happened in the Market Place between 10.30am and 11.45am on Tuesday, December 10.

He later realised it had been stolen.

Officers hope the CCTV image of the two men they would like to speak to in connection with the incident will jog people's memories.

Anyone who recognises them, or anyone with information, should contact Norfolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference 36/86071/19.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

