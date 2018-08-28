Search

Do you know this woman? Police want to speak to her about an assault at a Superdrug store

PUBLISHED: 15:29 16 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:39 16 January 2019

Police would like to speak to this women in connection with a assault in King's Lynn. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Police would like to speak to this women in connection with a assault in King's Lynn. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Constabulary

Police have released CCTV images of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with an assault.

If anyone recognises this women is call 101, police would like to speak with her. Photo: Norfolk ConstabularyIf anyone recognises this women is call 101, police would like to speak with her. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

A member of staff at the Superdrug store on Broad Street, King’s Lynn, was assaulted and verbally abused on Friday December 21.

Officers would like to speak to the woman in the pictures about the incident.

Anyone who recognises her or has any information about the incident should contact PC Ollie Gilder at King’s Lynn police on 101. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111

