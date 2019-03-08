CCTV images released following assault in town
PUBLISHED: 12:12 22 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:12 22 July 2019
Archant
CCTV images have been released of a man police would like to speak to in connection to an assault on a cyclist.
According to police, a suspect pushed a man off his bike on London Road North in Lowestoft on May 29 at around 5.45pm .
The victim, who is aged in his 50s, fell to the ground with such force he fractured his hip and was taken to hospital for treatment.
Officers are also looking to speak to another man, who is pictured wearing all black, who was thought to be with the first man at the time of the assault.
Anyone who recognises the males in the images is asked to contact Lowestoft police, quoting crime reference 37/30597/19, email david.colbridge@suffolk.pnn.police.uk or call 101.
Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.