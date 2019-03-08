Search

CCTV images released following assault in town

PUBLISHED: 12:12 22 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:12 22 July 2019

Police wish to speak to this man in connectopn with an incident of assault in Lowestoft. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Police wish to speak to this man in connectopn with an incident of assault in Lowestoft. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Archant

CCTV images have been released of a man police would like to speak to in connection to an assault on a cyclist.

Police are looking to talk to this man, who is believed to be with the first man at the time of the assault. Picture: Suffolk PolicePolice are looking to talk to this man, who is believed to be with the first man at the time of the assault. Picture: Suffolk Police

According to police, a suspect pushed a man off his bike on London Road North in Lowestoft on May 29 at around 5.45pm .

The victim, who is aged in his 50s, fell to the ground with such force he fractured his hip and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Officers are also looking to speak to another man, who is pictured wearing all black, who was thought to be with the first man at the time of the assault.

Anyone who recognises the males in the images is asked to contact Lowestoft police, quoting crime reference 37/30597/19, email david.colbridge@suffolk.pnn.police.uk or call 101.

The incident happened on London Road North on Wednesday 29 May at about 5.45pm. Picture: Suffolk ConstabularyThe incident happened on London Road North on Wednesday 29 May at about 5.45pm. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

