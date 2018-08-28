CCTV images released after theft of headphones from Tesco
PUBLISHED: 09:17 02 January 2019
Norfolk Police
Police have released CCTV images of two men they want to trace in connection with a theft in Great Yarmouth.
Police want to speak to two men captured on CCTV in Tesco Photo: Norfolk Police
It follows an incident at Tesco in Pasteur Road on Tuesday December 11 when six sets of Sony headphones worth £222 were stolen.
Officers believe the two men pictured in the CCTV images could assist with enquiries and are keen to trace them.
Anyone who recognises them should contact Norfolk Police on 101 or email investigate@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 36/78306/18.