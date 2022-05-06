Do you know him? CCTV appeal launched after city theft

A CCTV image has been released by police of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a theft in Norwich - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A CCTV image has been released by police of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a theft in Norwich.

The appeal relates to an incident which happened between 7.50am and 8pm on April 20 when an unknown suspect stole four car batteries from outside a property in Olive Road, in the west of the city.

Officers are investigating the incident and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV image should contact PC Michelle Clarke in Op Solve on 101 quoting 36/29696/22.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.