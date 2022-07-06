News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man demands £100 in attempted robbery in Cromer

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 2:05 PM July 6, 2022
The incident happened in Prince of Wales Road, Cromer

A man demanded £100 and slid over a piece of plastic which could have been a weapon in an attempted robbery at a petrol station in Cromer.

Police are looking into an incident in Prince of Wales Road at about 4.20pm on Wednesday, June 15, when an unknown suspect asked the assistant for £100 and slid over a piece of plastic which covered up something metal which could have been a weapon.

The suspect left the premises after a short conversation with the assistant and walked towards the seafront area.

Police have launched a CCTV appeal of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident

The man is white, balding, wearing a black t-shirt and trousers as well as carrying a rucksack with red straps, and may be able to help with enquiries.

Anyone with information or who may know this man can contact PC Richard Parfitt at Cromer police station on 101 and quote reference 36/45175/22.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

