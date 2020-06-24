Boy, 12, has bike stolen in knife robbery

A 12-year-old boy had his bike stolen after he was threatened with a knife.

The fluorescent green-coloured 'cube' mountain bike with a blue saddle which was taking in a robbery in Thetford. Photo: Norfolk Police The fluorescent green-coloured 'cube' mountain bike with a blue saddle which was taking in a robbery in Thetford. Photo: Norfolk Police

The victim and his friend, from Thetford, were approached by a man with a knife, outside Hanbury Court, at 9pm on Sunday, June 14.

The suspect demanded one of the boys hand over his bike - a fluorescent green ‘cube’ mountain bike with a blue saddle - and escaped in the direction of the A134 Bury Road towards Mill Lane.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

Detectives have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the robbery.

Anyone who recognises the man or has any information about the robbery should contact Det Con Gareth Davies at Thetford CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/38919/20.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.