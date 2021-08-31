CCTV image of man released after rucksack is stolen in west Norfolk

Published: 10:41 AM August 31, 2021 Updated: 10:53 AM August 31, 2021

Police are wanting to speak to this man relating to a theft in Southery. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in relation to a theft in Southery in west Norfolk.

It follows an incident that occurred in the early hours of Tuesday August 24 when a rucksack containing personal belongings was taken from a car parked in Feltwell Road.

The rucksack also contained a car key to a second vehicle that was not stolen.

The theft took place at 3.15am.

Officers are keen to identify and trace the man in the CCTV image as he may be able to help with their investigations.

Anyone who recognises the man, or has information concerning the incident, should contact PC Daniel Brock at Downham Market Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/61680/21.

People can also anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

