CCTV image of man released after rucksack is stolen in west Norfolk
- Credit: Norfolk Police
Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in relation to a theft in Southery in west Norfolk.
It follows an incident that occurred in the early hours of Tuesday August 24 when a rucksack containing personal belongings was taken from a car parked in Feltwell Road.
The rucksack also contained a car key to a second vehicle that was not stolen.
The theft took place at 3.15am.
Officers are keen to identify and trace the man in the CCTV image as he may be able to help with their investigations.
Anyone who recognises the man, or has information concerning the incident, should contact PC Daniel Brock at Downham Market Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/61680/21.
People can also anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.
Most Read
- 1 'Left to rot away' - Maggots found living in care home resident's hand
- 2 Travellers forced to move after losing planning appeal
- 3 'Incredible' - Comedian Sarah Millican's praise for city burger brand
- 4 E10 petrol at filling stations: What is it and can my car run on it?
- 5 13 vacancies - City chef lays bare impact of recruitment crisis
- 6 Kabak undergoing City medical
- 7 Business owner's plea for compensation after man slashed his tyres
- 8 1950s home with huge grounds near Norwich is for sale by auction
- 9 'I was gobsmacked' - Leaseholders hit with £108k bill for roof repairs
- 10 'Like the last two years haven't happened' - Thousands welcomed to festival