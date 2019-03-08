Do you know these men? Images released following theft of tools from van

Police are keen to speak to two men in connection with the theft of gardening tools from a van.

Police want to speak to two men in connection with an incident of a theft from motor vehicle in #Lowestoft. It happened in early September on Chipperfield Crescent where gardening tools were taken. Read more here> https://t.co/Ycu3j7ZuXl — Suffolk Police (@SuffolkPolice) November 13, 2019

It happened in early September, on Chipperfield Road in Kessingland, near Lowestoft.

A man opened the back doors of a Ford transit Connect van used for a gardening business - and parked on Chipperfield Road - with a strimmer, two hedge-cutters and a leaf blower subsequently stolen.

With CCTV images released of the two people that officers would like to speak to in connection with the incident, police are keen to hear from anyone who recognises them.

Anyone who recognises them or knows of their whereabouts should contact Lowestoft police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/53202/19, by email to Daisy.English@suffolk.pnn.police.uk

Or alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org