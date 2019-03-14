Search

Robbers ambushed and pinned woman to ground during terrifying robbery caught on CCTV

14 March, 2019 - 19:19
CCTV footage shows the victim being approached by the two attackers in Hingham. Photo: Supplied.

CCTV footage shows the victim being approached by the two attackers in Hingham. Photo: Supplied.

Robbers ambushed a woman before attacking her in a Norfolk town and stealing her car.

The attack happened near to the centre of the town on Market Place. Photo: Luke PowellThe attack happened near to the centre of the town on Market Place. Photo: Luke Powell

The victim, who is in her 50s, was pinned to the ground and robbed outside Hingham Fish Bar on Wednesday night (March 13).

CCTV footage from a nearby business shows the woman exiting her car and walking into the takeaway on Market Place shortly before 8pm.

About two minutes later another vehicle pulls up in a nearby side street and two people jump out.

They appear to hide behind a van, waiting for the victim to get back in her car.

The scene of the incident outside Hingham Fish Bar. Photo: Luke PowellThe scene of the incident outside Hingham Fish Bar. Photo: Luke Powell

As she does, they run towards her, pull her to the ground and pin her down.

A third person can be seen to help the robbers, who then get inside the victim’s car and drive off.

Martin Yurukov, who works at Hingham Fish Bar, said the woman had ordered food, paid and left.

He said: “About two minutes later she comes back in and is crying with blood on her face.

“She was crying ‘help, help’ and we ran outside to see what had happened. We then called police.”

Norfolk police said the criminals stole the woman’s jewellery, car keys and Mercedes-Benz.

The car was later recovered by officers in Cambridgeshire in the early hours on Thursday morning.

A man in his 50s has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and drug possession.

He remains in custody at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre where he will be questioned by officers.

Police said the victim suffered hand and head injuries.

A business owner, 64, who lives near to the scene of the attack said the incident was incredibly rare for Hingham.

He said: “I was shocked at the violence used and the length of time they subjected the woman to the attack.

“The area was cordoned off last night and this morning.”

The CCTV footage shows three men involved in the attack while a fourth remained in the vehicle they arrived in.

Police said the incident happened at about 7.45pm.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

• Anyone with information should contact Norwich CID on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

