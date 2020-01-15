Video

Watch: The moment thieves try to ram raid business with stolen BMW

The attempted ram raid at CAN Fixings, captured by one of the security cameras at CAN Fixings. Insert of Nick Clover and Alan Freeman of CAN Fixings Photo: CAN Fixings Archant

A Norwich business owner said he was left feeling "wounded" after thieves stole goods worth £17,000 - and attempted to ram raid another store.

Three businesses on Mason Road in Mile Cross were targeted by thieves on Thursday, January 9 between 10pm and 11.50pm.

They forced entry and stole items from Norfolk and Norwich Upholstery, before taking £17,000 worth of power tools and a customer's black BMW Gran Turismo at Jojo's Auto Repair.

CCTV footage shows the BMW was then used in an attempt to ram raid neighbouring business CAN Fixings.

While the thieves, who were all wearing hoodies, successfully smashed through the door they were unable to gain entry and were scared off by alarms.

Owner of Jojo Auto Repair Ross, 37, who did not wish to give his surname, said the theft made him extremely angry because the loss of tools had now restricted work and business.

He added: "I'm wounded by it all. It will take years to replace everything as you have to do it bit by bit. It has really hit us."

His 43-year-old employee, who did not wanted to be named, said he felt violated as his work place has come to feel like home.

He added: "I've only worked here six weeks but it is like a family and it was upsetting coming in the next day. I can't do any mechanical work, only body repairs, because our tools were stolen. The thieves weren't professional, but they weren't stupid either."

Nick Clover, 76, co-owner of CAN Fixings, said the incident left him feeling furious.

He added: "What the thieves will sell it for - which is next to nothing compared to the retail value - is just an insult to tradesmen. When you steal tools it is not just money, you are stopping someone from being able to work."

His business partner Alan Freeman, 64, said: "I am quite cheesed off to be honest. Although they didn't steal any of our items, they damaged the door. We are covered by insurance but there is excess to pay."

An investigation is currently ongoing and anyone with any information should contact Norfolk police on 101 and quote incident number 7 of Friday, January, 10.