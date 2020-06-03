Search

Advanced search

Video

CCTV image captures attempted break-in at 40-year-old family business

PUBLISHED: 06:30 04 June 2020

A would-be burglar was caught attempting to break-in to a Norwich business. Picture: Hellesdon Leather

A would-be burglar was caught attempting to break-in to a Norwich business. Picture: Hellesdon Leather

Archant

A father and son team have been left shocked after an attempted break-in at their 40-year-old business during lockdown.

Hellesdon Leather and Cloth Furniture Co which is owned and run by father and son team Trevor and John Milton. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAYHellesdon Leather and Cloth Furniture Co which is owned and run by father and son team Trevor and John Milton. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

CCTV footage has captured the moment a would-be burglar failed to break into Hellesdon Leather and Cloth Furniture Co Ltd on Mile Cross Lane.

The person was caught smashing a glass door and trying to force entry sometime between 5pm on Friday May, 22 and 10am on Saturday May, 23.

They then shattered the window and ransacked the inside of the business’s van, although nothing was stolen.

In total, directors Trevor and John Milton estimate there was around £600 worth of damage.

There was an attempted break-in at Hellesdon Leather and Cloth furniture company's premises at Mile Cross Lane. Picture: Denise BradleyThere was an attempted break-in at Hellesdon Leather and Cloth furniture company's premises at Mile Cross Lane. Picture: Denise Bradley

John Milton, 49, spotted the would-be burglar’s attempt, which he said left thousands of pieces of glass everywhere, when he came to check the business, which is closed due to coronavirus, the following day.

He said: “I was really shocked especially as they tried to break in during daylight. I think they were an opportunist as it did not seem like a professional job. But the cost of the repairs and the time and the effort is the last thing you need during a pandemic.”

His father Trevor Milton said: “It is salt in the wound. We’re going through a pandemic and a crisis, both economic and health, and the last thing you want is criminal damage.

“It felt like it was done maliciously. I want the person caught as he could do it to somebody else, and perhaps someone who is elderly or vulnerable.”

Hellesdon Leather and Cloth furniture company's premises at Mile Cross Lane. Picture: Denise BradleyHellesdon Leather and Cloth furniture company's premises at Mile Cross Lane. Picture: Denise Bradley

The pair said the damage has fortunately not impacted the business and they plan to reopen on June 15, when non-essential shops are permitted to open doors again.

A spokesperson for Norfolk police said: “Sometime between 5pm on Friday May, 22 and 10am on Saturday May, 23 suspect(s) have tried to gain access to Hellesdon Leather in Mile Cross Lane. A glass pane was smashed in a door but no entry was gained to the building. Offenders have then broke into a van on the site by damaging a window. Nothing was stolen from inside.”

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should contact the police on 101 quoting crime reference 36/33485/20.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Norwich legend Darren Huckerby ‘devastated’ for victims after son is sentenced over robberies

Darren Huckerby. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Tattoo artists quit after claims of inappropriate behaviour to women

Two tattoo Norwich tattoo artists announced on social media they were quitting after allegations were made about their behaviour. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Queues as first McDonald’s drive-throughs reopen in Norfolk after lockdown

There were long queues outside the McDonald's branch on the Hardwick Retail Park, in King's Lynn, when it reopened after lockdown Picture: Chris Bishop

Family ‘put through hell’ after six years of damage to cars by neighbour

Michael Steward, 65, of Constitution Hill, Norwich, has been sentenced following six years of criminal damage to his neighbour's property. Picture: Norfolk Constabularly

Car boot sale reopening for traders this weekend

Stock image of a car boot sale. Photo: Getty Images.

Most Read

Reopening date for Primark confirmed

The date the Primark store in Norwich will open again has been announced. Pic: Archant

Man who raped girl, 15, in Norwich woodland dies in prison

An inquest has opened into the death of convicted rapist Charlie March. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

‘Under-50s will flock to it’: Go-ahead for McDonald’s and Starbucks

West Norfolk Council approved plans to build a McDonald's and Starbucks on the outskirts of Downham Market. Picture: Archant

CLEAR OFF! ‘Normal for Norfolk’ sign to enter historic archive of lockdown life

'Normal for Norfolk' by Martin Guppy, which has been selected as part of Historic England's lockdown picture selection. Picture: Martin Guppy

Queues as first McDonald’s drive-throughs reopen in Norfolk after lockdown

There were long queues outside the McDonald's branch on the Hardwick Retail Park, in King's Lynn, when it reopened after lockdown Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich legend Darren Huckerby ‘devastated’ for victims after son is sentenced over robberies

Darren Huckerby. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Tattoo artists quit after claims of inappropriate behaviour to women

Two tattoo Norwich tattoo artists announced on social media they were quitting after allegations were made about their behaviour. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

CCTV image captures attempted break-in at 40-year-old family business

A would-be burglar was caught attempting to break-in to a Norwich business. Picture: Hellesdon Leather

Queues as first McDonald’s drive-throughs reopen in Norfolk after lockdown

There were long queues outside the McDonald's branch on the Hardwick Retail Park, in King's Lynn, when it reopened after lockdown Picture: Chris Bishop

UEA and Norwich University of Arts plan return to face-to-face teaching

University of East Anglia entrance on Earlham Road in Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley
Drive 24