CCTV image captures attempted break-in at 40-year-old family business

A father and son team have been left shocked after an attempted break-in at their 40-year-old business during lockdown.

CCTV footage has captured the moment a would-be burglar failed to break into Hellesdon Leather and Cloth Furniture Co Ltd on Mile Cross Lane.

The person was caught smashing a glass door and trying to force entry sometime between 5pm on Friday May, 22 and 10am on Saturday May, 23.

They then shattered the window and ransacked the inside of the business’s van, although nothing was stolen.

In total, directors Trevor and John Milton estimate there was around £600 worth of damage.

John Milton, 49, spotted the would-be burglar’s attempt, which he said left thousands of pieces of glass everywhere, when he came to check the business, which is closed due to coronavirus, the following day.

He said: “I was really shocked especially as they tried to break in during daylight. I think they were an opportunist as it did not seem like a professional job. But the cost of the repairs and the time and the effort is the last thing you need during a pandemic.”

His father Trevor Milton said: “It is salt in the wound. We’re going through a pandemic and a crisis, both economic and health, and the last thing you want is criminal damage.

“It felt like it was done maliciously. I want the person caught as he could do it to somebody else, and perhaps someone who is elderly or vulnerable.”

The pair said the damage has fortunately not impacted the business and they plan to reopen on June 15, when non-essential shops are permitted to open doors again.

A spokesperson for Norfolk police said: “Sometime between 5pm on Friday May, 22 and 10am on Saturday May, 23 suspect(s) have tried to gain access to Hellesdon Leather in Mile Cross Lane. A glass pane was smashed in a door but no entry was gained to the building. Offenders have then broke into a van on the site by damaging a window. Nothing was stolen from inside.”

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should contact the police on 101 quoting crime reference 36/33485/20.