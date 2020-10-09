Search

Advanced search

Do you recognise these suspected fly-tippers?

PUBLISHED: 10:10 09 October 2020

Suspected fly-tippers were caught on CCTV dumping rubbish at Breckland House off St Nicholas Street, Thetford. Picture: Breckland Council

Suspected fly-tippers were caught on CCTV dumping rubbish at Breckland House off St Nicholas Street, Thetford. Picture: Breckland Council

Archant

Suspected fly-tippers have been caught on CCTV dumping rubbish at two separate locations in Thetford.

Suspected fly-tippers were caught on CCTV dumping rubbish on Pine Close, Thetford. Picture: Breckland CouncilSuspected fly-tippers were caught on CCTV dumping rubbish on Pine Close, Thetford. Picture: Breckland Council

The first incident, on August 16, involved two men who were filmed walking from the direction of either Fulmerston Road or Staniford Road.

They were captured at around 12.20pm carrying items which were later found fly-tipped on Pine Close.

Suspected fly-tippers were caught on CCTV dumping rubbish on Pine Close, Thetford. Picture: Breckland CouncilSuspected fly-tippers were caught on CCTV dumping rubbish on Pine Close, Thetford. Picture: Breckland Council

The second incident, on September 3, saw two men and a woman filmed carrying a sofa which was left at Breckland House, the district council’s office off St Nicholas Street.

The group, who were captured on CCTV at around 2.30pm, are also suspected of dumping other items in the area.

Suspected fly-tippers were caught on CCTV dumping rubbish on Pine Close, Thetford. Picture: Breckland CouncilSuspected fly-tippers were caught on CCTV dumping rubbish on Pine Close, Thetford. Picture: Breckland Council

Breckland Council is looking to identify those thought to be responsible for the fly-tipping, and is encouraging anyone who recognises the individuals shown in the CCTV images to email communications@breckland.gov.uk.

Pine Close has become a problem area for fly-tipping and, last month, the council revealed two offenders and a business had been slapped with fines after its newly-installed cameras caught them dumping rubbish.

Suspected fly-tippers were caught on CCTV dumping rubbish at Breckland House off St Nicholas Street, Thetford. Picture: Breckland CouncilSuspected fly-tippers were caught on CCTV dumping rubbish at Breckland House off St Nicholas Street, Thetford. Picture: Breckland Council

Suspected fly-tippers were caught on CCTV dumping rubbish at Breckland House off St Nicholas Street, Thetford. Picture: Breckland CouncilSuspected fly-tippers were caught on CCTV dumping rubbish at Breckland House off St Nicholas Street, Thetford. Picture: Breckland Council

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Bins left unemptied in crackdown on ‘wrong’ rubbish items

Mrs Wise and Mr Howard were left confused about why a red sticker had been placed on their recycling bin. PHOTO: Jason Howard

Do you recognise these suspected fly-tippers?

Suspected fly-tippers were caught on CCTV dumping rubbish at Breckland House off St Nicholas Street, Thetford. Picture: Breckland Council

Linnets sign Posh midfielder on loan deal

New King's Lynn Town signing Kyle Barker, during his loan spell at Lowestoft Town Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Man drives car at police after being ordered to stop

King's Lynn police said a man had driven his car at them when he was ordered to stop. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Why is County Hall still lit up, when most of its staff are home-working?

Lights on at County Hall at 6.45am. A reader has questioned why they need to be on. Pic: David Hill.