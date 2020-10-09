Do you recognise these suspected fly-tippers?
Suspected fly-tippers have been caught on CCTV dumping rubbish at two separate locations in Thetford.
The first incident, on August 16, involved two men who were filmed walking from the direction of either Fulmerston Road or Staniford Road.
They were captured at around 12.20pm carrying items which were later found fly-tipped on Pine Close.
The second incident, on September 3, saw two men and a woman filmed carrying a sofa which was left at Breckland House, the district council’s office off St Nicholas Street.
The group, who were captured on CCTV at around 2.30pm, are also suspected of dumping other items in the area.
Breckland Council is looking to identify those thought to be responsible for the fly-tipping, and is encouraging anyone who recognises the individuals shown in the CCTV images to email communications@breckland.gov.uk.
Pine Close has become a problem area for fly-tipping and, last month, the council revealed two offenders and a business had been slapped with fines after its newly-installed cameras caught them dumping rubbish.
