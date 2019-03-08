Video

Garage CCTV captures moment wing mirror kicked off car

CCTV captured by Thorpe End Garage. Photo: Thorpe End Garage Archant

A garage's CCTV footage has captured the moment a wing mirror was kicked off a car in Thorpe End.

Thorpe End Garage said they had handed police the footage of the incident, which they said happened in the early hours of Friday, August 2, and encouraged people to come forward with information.

Police said they were investigating two incidents of criminal damage in the village at the time.

The first happened at 2.19am outside the garage, on Plumstead Road, when a wing mirror of a vehicle was damaged.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

In the second incident, a lion statue was damaged in the garden of a property on Plumstead Road at about 2.30am on the same day. The incident was reported the following morning.

Police said a group of young people were spotted by the householder, who was given crime prevention advice.

They said there were no lines of enquiry to follow, but they would review any new information which emerged.

A spokesperson said earlier this week that the incidents were not officially linked.

- Contact 101 with information.