WATCH: Gang in Seat Leon caught on CCTV stealing distinctive Nissan Navarra

Officers have released CCTV footage of the Seat Leon arriving and three people they would like to speak to in connection with the offence

Quick, no-one’s in - let’s nick it. A brazen gang arrive in a silver hot hatch to case a house. After checking the property is empty, they break in and steal the keys to a 4x4 pick-up, before making off with it in a flash.

The Seat Leon was described to have a loud exhaust, rear tinted windows and dark custom alloy wheels

Police are appealing for information about the burglary, which happened in Coldham, near Wisbech, on Thursday afternoon.

CCTV footage shows the gang pounce on the address in March Road at 12.21pm.

The suspects smashed a rear window of the property and stole the car keys to gain entry to the vehicle

They arrived in silver Seat Leon with a loud exhaust, rear tinted windows and dark custom alloy wheels.

The suspects smashed a rear window of the property and stole the keys to a white Nissan Navara.

The stolen Nissan Navara has a distinctive number plate with black wing mirrors, black grille, black roof bars and a mountain top roller shutter on the back tow bar

Officers have released CCTV footage of the Seat, three people they would like to speak to in connection with the offence and photographs of the stolen Nissan.

The stolen vehicle has a distinctive number plate with black wing mirrors, black grille, black roof bars and a mountain top roller shutter on the back tow bar.

PC George Corney, of Cambridgeshire police, said: “We are carrying out a number of enquiries to identify those responsible for this burglary and are particularly keen to hear from anyone who recognises those in the CCTV footage or the silver Seat Leon. If you have any information to assist the investigation, or have a sighting of the stolen Nissan Navara, please contact us as a matter of urgency.”

Anyone with information about this incident should call Cambridgeshire police on 101.