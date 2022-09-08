News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
CCTV appeal launched after pug puppy stolen from retail park

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 9:59 AM September 8, 2022
Updated: 10:13 AM September 8, 2022
Police are investigating after an eight-week-old female Pug cross Pekingese puppy was stolen

Police are investigating after an eight-week-old female Pug cross Pekingese puppy was stolen - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A CCTV appeal has been launched following the theft of a dog in Wisbech earlier this week.

An eight-week-old female Pug cross Pekingese puppy was stolen from a business in Pond World Retail Park, Wisbech on Tuesday, September 6, at about 12.20pm.

Officers have released CCTV images of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

The woman is believed to have ties to the Nottinghamshire area

The woman is believed to have ties to the Nottinghamshire area - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

She is believed to have ties to the Nottinghamshire area.

Anyone who recognises the woman or has any information about the incident have been urged to contact PC Felicity Stamp at King's Lynn Police Station on 101 and quote crime reference number 36/69365/22.

Police are investigating the incident

Police are investigating the incident - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

