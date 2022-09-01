CCTV issued after incident on rapids at Center Parcs

Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to following an incident on the rapids at Center Parcs in Elveden, Suffolk - Credit: Supplied

Police would like to speak to a man following an incident at a Suffolk holiday park.

The offence happened on the rapids at Center Parcs in Elveden on Thursday, July 21.

Officers would like to speak to the man pictured in connection with the allegation.

He is described as aged between 30 and 40 years old, with receding dark-brown hair, a bald patch at the back of the head and a beard.

Anyone who believes they know this man is asked to contact Mildenhall Neighbourhood Response Team, quoting reference: 46482/22.

Witnesses can contact Suffolk Police on 101 or by emailing Robert.Kindred@suffolk.police.uk.

You can also report it online at www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update