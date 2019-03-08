CCTV appeal to find woman after food stolen from petrol station

Norfolk police want to talk to this woman after food was stolen from a Norwich petrol station. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary. Norfolk Constabulary

Police investigating the theft of food from a Norwich petrol station have asked the public for help in identifying a woman they want to talk to.

Food was stolen from the BP garage in Mousehold Lane, Sprowston, at about 6.45pm on Sunday, July 7.

Norfolk Constabulary has released a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to following the theft.

Anyone who may recognise this woman, or anyone with information, should contact Op Solve on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.